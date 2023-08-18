Rabid bat identified in Howell, first rabies case of the year for Livingston County

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - A rabid bat was identified in Howell—making this the first case of rabies in an animal in Livingston County this year.

According to officials, the last time an animal in the county tested positive for rabies was in 2021.

The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) reminds residents that bats are more active this time of year, meaning the possibility of exposure to rabies increases.

According to wildlife biologist John DePue, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there is a lot of misinformation about bats. For example, if a bat is active during the day or found in a place they’re not often seen - like in a home - the bat is probably rabid.

“Bats will fly around during the day at times and often this time of year, you’ll find flying around more because juveniles are starting to fly around on their own now,” DePue said. “They just are still learning their way around the world.”

The Livingston County Health Department said if you find a bat in your home, or if you’re bitten or scratched by a bat, do not let the bat go.

“Because you want to have the bat tested to see if it does have rabies,” DePue said.

He recommends sealing up your homes in order to keep bats out.

“If you have cracks in your roof lines, often where chimneys come out of the roof line, and the bats can come in there,” DePue said. “In general, if the bats are not coming in direct contact with humans, they’re extremely beneficial.”

Rabies is a deadly but preventable disease. Rabies can spread to people and pets through an infected animal’s bites or scratches. Bats are the most common way that people in Michigan, and the United States, come in contact with rabies.

Rabies can be transmitted through a bite or scratch from an infected animal. Bats and skunks are the most common carriers in Michigan. The virus can be fatal to humans after symptoms begin to occur, but deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.

LCHD said people and domestic animals should avoid contact with bats. Any direct contact with a bat should be considered a possible exposure to rabies. Other potential exposures can include finding a bat in the same room as someone who may not be aware that contact has occurred—such as a sleeping person, a child or someone who is mentally impaired or intoxicated.

If someone has been bitten by an animal or has been in contact with, exposed to or bitten by a bat, contact LCHD at (517) 552-6882 or complete Livingston County’s online reporting form. The law requires all animal bites to be reported to local animal control and health departments.

Officials said if someone may have been exposed to a bat, do not let the bat go. Safely capture the bat for rabies testing and immediately contact LCHD. Information on how to safely capture a bat can be found on CDC’s website or YouTube. If the bat is unavailable for testing, treatment will be recommended to prevent rabies. Treatment is unnecessary if the bat is tested and does not have rabies.

Officials said it is also essential to protect pets against rabies. Dogs, cats and ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies by a veterinarian. If a pet might have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal such as a bat, raccoon, or skunk, contact a veterinarian for instructions on preventing rabies.

