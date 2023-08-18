‘So stressful’: Apartment evacuates dozens of residents citing safety concerns

UNION TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Dozens of residents in an apartment complex just outside of Mt. Pleasant received notices that they must evacuate their residences due to safety concerns with multiple buildings.

Residents at the Village at Bluegrass said they were shocked to find out their leases were being terminated. Some of them were only given a three-day notice and they said they want answers.

“They refuse to give me my rent back. They actually terminated our leases; made us pay August rent, didn’t make us sign a new lease, so they won’t give me any money back,” said Riley Heckman.

Just three months into their lease at the Village at Bluegrass, Riley Heckman and her roommate received an email that they had to evacuate the residence due to unsafe conditions.

“It’s really unfair. It’s really hard ‘cause now I have to find another job. I mean, I still have my job, but you know I got to get another one to get this new apartment now,” Heckman said. “And then I also have to pay a new pet fee and a new everything, so it’s really stressful.”

On top of that, Heckman is a freshman at Mid-Michigan College, and she said this is also going to impact her ability to buy books and school supplies.

“The whole situation’s so stressful,” she said.

Her roommate, Marianne Sundeen, said they have had problems with the apartment complex since the day they moved in.

“Oh my gosh, yeah. So, with my apartment specifically, it was as is. So, they didn’t come in, they didn’t clean it. It was a disaster when I walked in. There were holes in the walls, there were holes in the door for the bathroom. There was mold in the sink. There’s wax along the walls. It was disgusting,” she said.

Marianne provided a video of the inside of their apartment, showing the patched hole, wax, and what appears to be some type of fungus growing in the bathroom sink.

TV5 obtained a letter from Union Township dated Aug. 1 notifying Bluegrass that six sets of stairs needed to be repaired within a week.

Sundeen said the whole thing could’ve been handled better.

“I think instead of giving everyone a termination of leases, I think they should’ve at least tried to get everyone into a different unit until everything was taken care of. Understandably, there’s spots that aren’t available, but there are plenty. Like, otherwise there are plenty where there are,” she said.

TV5 reached out to the Village at Bluegrass but has yet to hear back.

