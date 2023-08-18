SOS adds accessible parking placard renewal to online services

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anthony Parrish
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has announced some accessible parking placard transactions can now be done online for Michigan residents.

Michigan residents with permanent disability placards can renew them online, as well as requesting renewal by mail or in person at a Secretary of State’s office.

Those who have temporary disability placards will still need to submit a new application in person, or by mail, for an extension.

Those with a permanent or temporary placard that has been lost, stolen, or destroyed can now request a replacement online.

Additional services include renewal and replacement online services for organizations with permanent or temporary disability placards for transportation vehicles.

“Every Michigan resident should have choices for conducting Secretary of State transactions that meet their individual needs,” said Benson. “Adding the option to renew accessible parking placards online removes a significant barrier to essential services for Michiganders with disabilities. We’ll continue to ensure that government works for everyone by offering more convenient ways to do business with us.”

Across Michigan, 160 new self-service stations have been installed in Kroger, Meijer, and other grocery stores to help residents process renewals and replacements.

Residents can schedule a visit and confirm which documents they need to bring by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 1-888-SOS-MICH.

Read next:
Wreckage from Tuskegee airman’s plane that crashed during WWII training recovered from Lake Huron
Wayne Lusardi, Michigan's state maritime archaeologist with the Department of Natural Resources...
14 of 16 alleged fake electors appear in court
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
A civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools filed by the families of Oxford shooting...
Happy 178 years, Frankenmuth! How to celebrate today
The city of Frankenmuth is celebrating its 178th anniversary as a settled town in the state of...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
New policy has some people upset.
‘It’s not fair’: Residents upset with new Dow Event Center policy
The second round of storms will be more isolated.
Rain & storms Thursday before a beautiful weekend
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Latest News

Prosecution's rebuttal to defense's closing argument in Oxford shooter's Miller Hearing
Prosecution's rebuttal to defense's closing argument in Oxford shooter's Miller Hearing
Defense's closing argument in Oxford shooter's Miller Hearing
Defense's closing argument in Oxford shooter's Miller Hearing
Prosecutor's closing argument in Oxford shooter's Miller Hearing
Prosecutor's closing argument in Oxford shooter's Miller Hearing
Here's a look at our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Aug. 18