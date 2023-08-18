SOS adds accessible parking placard renewal to online services

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has announced some accessible parking placard transactions can now be done online for Michigan residents.

Michigan residents with permanent disability placards can renew them online, as well as requesting renewal by mail or in person at a Secretary of State’s office.

Those who have temporary disability placards will still need to submit a new application in person, or by mail, for an extension.

Those with a permanent or temporary placard that has been lost, stolen, or destroyed can now request a replacement online.

Additional services include renewal and replacement online services for organizations with permanent or temporary disability placards for transportation vehicles.

“Every Michigan resident should have choices for conducting Secretary of State transactions that meet their individual needs,” said Benson. “Adding the option to renew accessible parking placards online removes a significant barrier to essential services for Michiganders with disabilities. We’ll continue to ensure that government works for everyone by offering more convenient ways to do business with us.”

Across Michigan, 160 new self-service stations have been installed in Kroger, Meijer, and other grocery stores to help residents process renewals and replacements.

Residents can schedule a visit and confirm which documents they need to bring by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 1-888-SOS-MICH.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.