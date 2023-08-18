UAW President: Slow contract negotiations, strike vote next week

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - The president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) continues his public campaign amid contract talks with the Big Three.

Contract talks are going slow, according to Shawn Fain, UAW President.

”I think it’s imperative these companies understand that they all need to get where we need to get,” Fain said.

Among UAW union demands is a 40% pay raise to match the raises that Ford, General Motors and Stellantis’ CEO’s made over the past four years.

Unlike the 2019 strikes, where General Motors was the target for the picket lines, this time around, all three automakers are fair game. It’s a tactic to wrangle a better deal, according to Fain.

”I’ve experienced this myself as a negotiator and as a worker in a plant before, where they pick a target,” Fain said. “If the focus becomes on one company, and the other two companies are just sort of waiting in limbo, things just tend to drag on. Right now, all three companies with a target, and we got 28 days to get there. So it’s going to be here before we know it.”

The union is making plans for a strike authorization vote that will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22. Members also rallied in Lansing and got a show of support from U.S. Senator Gary Peters.

”When we have strong unions in this country, we have a strong country, we have a strong middle class. Everybody in the county benefits,” Senator Peters said.

UAW members have reflected back to 2008 and claim members didn’t get a raise for more than a decade.

”You know in ‘08, it was the union members that gave to the company to help them out. We did, but we never got any of that back. So we didn’t get a raise for 13 years, and we lost time on our breaks,” Lena Wyeth, UAW Local 652 Vice President, said.

The UAW’s contracts with the Big Three end Sept. 14. If a strike happens, the Anderson Economic Group of Lansing calculated the potential economic impact at $5 billion after 10 days.

