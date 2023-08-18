Under construction: Dow getting prepped for Memorial Cup

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Spence Brothers have been working hard to prepare for the Memorial Cup at the Dow Event Center.

The construction firm shared photos on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 18, saying a pump truck was brought into the arena to finish pouring concrete.

Autoplay Caption

The company also said the new suites are taking shape and finishing touches on those will be coming soon, adding installation of the new ceiling tiles is also underway.

“It’s incredible to be a part of this transformation,” the company said.

The Dow will be hosting the Memorial Cup next year.

Related: ‘Once in a lifetime opportunity’: 2024 Memorial Cup coming to Saginaw

The cup has been around since 1919, but this will be only the fourth time an American city has been the host, and this is the first time it has been hosted in Michigan.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.