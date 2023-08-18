Under construction: Dow getting prepped for Memorial Cup

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Spence Brothers have been working hard to prepare for the Memorial Cup at the Dow Event Center.

The construction firm shared photos on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 18, saying a pump truck was brought into the arena to finish pouring concrete.

The company also said the new suites are taking shape and finishing touches on those will be coming soon, adding installation of the new ceiling tiles is also underway.

“It’s incredible to be a part of this transformation,” the company said.

The Dow will be hosting the Memorial Cup next year.

The cup has been around since 1919, but this will be only the fourth time an American city has been the host, and this is the first time it has been hosted in Michigan.

