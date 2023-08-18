University of Michigan-Flint announces interim chancellor

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan-Flint announced a longtime faculty member will serve as interim chancellor of the Flint campus for the upcoming semester.

Donna Fry, also the dean of the College of Health Sciences, was appointed as interim chancellor by President Santa J. Ono in an Aug. 17 email message to the university community. Fry’s appointment is effective Friday, Aug. 18 and will be reported to the Board of Regents at a September meeting.

Fry was selected for the role after an extensive and quick search, according to Ono, after recognizing the importance of having a chancellor in place for the start of a new academic semester.

“I’m convinced that Dean Fry is the right person to lead us through this period of transition,” the president said.

A formal search for a permanent chancellor will be launched soon, Ono said.

“As we move forward, we will do everything in our power to ensure the success of Interim Chancellor Fry and assure a bright future for UM-Flint,” he added.

Fry replaces Chancellor Debasish Dutta, who announced he is leaving UM-Flint on Sept. 15 to take a position at the University of Illinois. He will be a special adviser until his departure to ensure a smooth transition.

“It is an honor and a privilege to step into this interim leadership role at such a critical junction in the life of UM-Flint. I have committed my entire academic career to UM-Flint and to serving our students,” Fry said. “As a Michigander and a long-standing resident of Flint and Genesee County, I am committed to working with the UM-Flint community, President Ono and the regents, and to Flint and regional partners to build a bright future for our campus and the local community.”

Fry has been a faculty member and administrator since 1987. She has been dean of the College of Health Sciences since 2015 and serves on the steering committee of the UM-Flint strategic transformation process.

Fry is currently a Flint Township resident and earned her bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. from U-M. Her scholarly work focuses on enhancing respiratory function in persons with multiple sclerosis.

Classes resume on Monday, Aug. 28 at UM-Flint.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.