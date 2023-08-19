5k race in Frankenmuth empowers amputees to get moving

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Empowering amputees to get moving again, Bremer Prosthetics hosted a 5k fun run and walk in Frankenmuth Saturday morning at Heritage Park.

Organizers stressed how important it was to make the race accessible for everyone, hosting trainings leading up to the race so no one would get injured.

“The great thing about today is that it is accessible for everybody and everybody is going to be out here no matter what your ability is, you can set a goal and achieve it, and that’s what really this is about,” said Nate Kapa from Bremer Prosthetics.

One runner who participated in the race says it was the first he completed after losing his leg.

“We hope to inspire other amputees that just because you lose a limb it doesn’t mean you have to give up on life. You can still push forward and do anything,” said Benjamin Barefoot.

