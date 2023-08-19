Final day of Back to the Bricks starts Saturday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flat Lot in downtown Flint was busy Friday night for the Cruise ‘n’ Concert, one of the many attractions during Main Event Week of Back to the Bricks.

People coming on to Back to the Bricks on Saturday, Aug. 19 might spot a 1970 Buick Riviera, the pride of Flint resident Jimi Wells. He and his family have a long association with General Motors.

“I worked for 40 years for General Motors,” Wells said. “My father, my grandfather, my great uncles, they all worked for General Motors, plus two of my younger brothers.”

Saturday’s opening ceremony is at 10 a.m. and includes a flyover and salute to the military before lots of car-viewing, vendors, and live music.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.