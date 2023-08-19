Merrill believes they’ll have a variety of difference makers in 2023

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Merrill finished the 2022 regular season with a perfect record for the third time in team history.

The Vandals also set a school record for most points scored in a season with 560 in just 12 games.

But Merrill came up one game shy of claiming the state title.

The Vandals did lose some key players, with only two starters returning on each side of the ball. But, head coach Christian Wiley says this team has tons of depth and he expects a variety of players to be difference makers.

Wiley also believes his 2023 team will have an advantage heading into this season, thanks to their playoff run a year ago.

