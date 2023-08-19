Merrill football team heading into 2023 season

The Merrill Vandals are getting ready for the fast-approaching fall football season.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Merrill finished the 2022 regular season with a perfect record for the third time in team history, but the Vandals came up one game shy of claiming the state title.

That state runner-up team also set a school record for points scored with 560 in 12 games.

This year’s squad did lose some key players, with only two starters returning on each side of the ball, but Head Coach Christian Wiley said this team has tons of depth, and he expects a variety of players to be difference-makers.

Wiley said he also believes his 2023 team will have an advantage heading into this season thanks to their playoff run a year ago.

“The fact that they got that experience, that they got some extra weeks of practice in, the fact that they learned from upperclassmen that were really good that got us to the state finals, I think you can’t replace that,” Wiley said. “It’s not just something you can all of a sudden have. I think the fact that they got to live through it and practice through it every day and see what it took to be good is going to help pay off for these guys as well.”

Jacob Kroll, a senior at Merrill and a guard/defensive end for the team, said he thinks the team will have a good season.

“A lot of these guys played football all their lives. We have experience on this team. I think our defense and offense are still good. I think we’ll have a good year,” he said.

