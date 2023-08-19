Pleasant Saturday, warm and humid Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s a super cool start to your Saturday across Mid-Michigan as temperatures start in the middle-upper 40s for much of the area. A few lower 40s -- nearly into the upper 30s -- have come in from our northern counties as well! Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon which is almost perfectly normal for this time of year. We will cool off this evening much slower than yesterday, so our later evening hours should be a bit more pleasant (less chilly, that is). It should be a great day for anything outdoors!

Expect dry and generally calm conditions out there today. We will be looking mostly sunny skies just about all day long, with some haze mixed in at time due to some lingering wildfire smoke aloft -- very little of it will be focused here at the ground, until tomorrow. Winds will also be much calmer today, with gusts only reaching about 15 mph or so.

Overnight tonight, our current southwesterly winds will advect (bring up) some warmer, and more humid air into Mid-Michigan. Therefore, temperatures will only cool into the lower-middle 60s -- about 20 degrees warmer than this morning for some areas. This will lead to a warm and humid Sunday.

SUNDAY

Temperatures will start and end warmer on Sunday, in fact quite a bit warmer than any other day in the last week or two, depending on where you are. Temperatures during the afternoon will warm into the upper 80s with a few lower 90s even possible. Combine that with much higher humidity tomorrow (dew points into the upper 60s-lower 70s), and we are talking feels-like temperatures (heat-index) making a run into the middle -- possibly even upper -- 90s during the afternoon. Thus, Sunday will be quite hot and humid.

Otherwise, a mix of clouds and sun at times is expected with hazy skies in the evening. An isolated shower or two is not impossible tomorrow during the afternoon and evening, though most folks will be dry.

