Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car

Suburban Detroit police have fatally shot a motorist they awoke from sleep in a running car when he accelerated with an officer beside him and crashed the vehicle into a patrol car
(File image - Pixabay)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Suburban Detroit police fatally shot a motorist they awoke from sleep in a running car when he accelerated with an officer beside him in the vehicle and crashed into a patrol car Friday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched shortly before 6 a.m. to a complaint that a vehicle was blocking a driveway and they found the driver asleep with a gun beside him.

One deputy removed the gun from inside the car while another entered it from the passenger's side, the office said in a chronology. When the motorist resisted arrest and accelerated, crashing into a patrol car, a curb and a street sign, the deputy who was partially inside the car fired a single shot striking the motorist, the sheriff's office said.

The motorist was pronounced dead at a hospital, the office said.

The deputy who was partially inside the car and partially hanging outside it was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries, it said.

The names of the deputies and the motorist weren't released.

The motorist was paroled on June 21 after convictions on weapons charges, the sheriff’s office said. The gun he had was reported stolen.

Most Read

New policy has some people upset.
‘It’s not fair’: Residents upset with new Dow Event Center policy
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Prosecutor urges life sentence for Michigan shooter who killed 4 students
Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy to no longer accept cards for auto payments
The second round of storms will be more isolated.
Rain & storms Thursday before a beautiful weekend

Latest News

State ordered to release documents in Whitmer kidnap plot case
FILE - Singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez performs at the Beacon Theatre on April 7, 2013, in...
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugarman’ documentary, dies at 81
Generic police lights
Man suspected in 2 weekend killings dies in police shooting
FILE - This July 2022 photo shows a lab in Lansing, Mich., where the state health department...
Judge’s decision could force change in Michigan’s handling of newborn blood samples
Former Michigan GOP attorney general candidate and other Trump ally charged in election machine tampering