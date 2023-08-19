The Vehicle City celebrates final day of ‘Back to the Bricks’

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The weather ended up being sunny and comfortable for the final day of Back to the Bricks, though some whips were too hot to handle.

The vehicle city event celebrated19 years with tons of sights and sounds, loud engines, and classic cars.

One classic car owner who participated is already looking forward to 2024.

“I have a 1965 Thunderbird. My son and I went down to Philadelphia and picked it up in 2014,” said Wayne Simons from Lake Fenton. “Since that time, it’s been a labor of love, but we’ve got it just about where we want it, and next year, at the 20th celebration of the Back to the Bricks here we’re gonna have this thing re-powered, so it should be real nice.”

For Simons, the event isn’t just about the cars, but taking it all in.

“The best is I guess the rolling part of it... And today, when they’re all parked, and you get to go around and look at them as they’re parked,” Simons said.

