Grand Blanc Bobcats look to pounce back in 2023

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc has a history of having a competitive football team, but last year was a down season for the Bobcats who are looking to get back to their winning ways in 2023.

Last season Grand Blanc went 4-6 overall which was the programs first losing season since 2015.

Despite the record, Grand Blanc would still make their way into the playoff for the 7th consecutive year, but were eliminated in the first round

This season the team has a lot of players to lean on with 12 starters coming back.

Now in year two, Head Coach Kaleb Forr says he has connected with his team more this offseason and with many familiar faces back, Grand Blanc believes they have leaders on both sides of the ball to compete with the best this season.

“We have a lot of guys with a lot of experience which breathes confidence and gives our guys the opportunity to know what to expect on Friday nights,” said Coach Forr. “There’s big holes to fill but we know we have guys stepping up and our leaderships been great.”

