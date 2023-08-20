Hot & humid Sunday, relief quickly arrives Monday

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Sunday morning is off to a 20-degree-warmer start as temperatures have only fallen into the middle 60s overnight. That is a sure sign of things to come in the forecast for this afternoon!

South-southwesterly winds have been bringing warmth and moisture up into Mid-Michigan overnight and this morning. As we head into the rest of the day, expect temperatures by noon to push the lower 80s -- which is well warmer than anything we saw yesterday afternoon. By late afternoon, temperatures should max out in the upper 80s (with a few lower 90s) with enough humidity to push our heat-index values into the middle 90s for most of the afternoon. Expect it to feel quite uncomfortable this afternoon.

A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening, mainly in parts of Thumb. Now these showers, that should be rather light and brief, will be highly isolated. So that said, expect almost everyone to remain entirely dry today with only a very very small minority of the area picking up a shower.

Looking ahead to the later evening hours, a cold front, that is currently parked just outside of the area, will take its time slowwwwwwly moving into Mid-Michigan later this evening to provide us some relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. Winds will turn out of the northwest tonight setting us up for a much cooler and much less humid Monday-Wednesday. Temperatures overnight in the upper 50s and lower 60s are expected.

High temperatures Monday will be far more comfortable, and normal for this time of year, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Wildfire smoke will begin filtering back into Mid-Michigan overnight giving way to a pretty hazy and ‘milky’ sky tomorrow. Thankfully most of that smoke will be focused above the ground, resulting in only minor impacts to our air quality here at the surface.

