Play ball! ‘Miracle Field’ in Midland offers opportunities for people of all ages, abilities

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Athletes from all across Michigan are inquiring about a growing sports complex and program in Midland that’s opening doors for people of all ages and abilities.

The Miracle Field at Central Park gives kids and adults who used to be on the sideline an opportunity to play baseball.

“I think you have to see it in order to really explain it, said Marcie Post, Midland’s assistant director of Public Services. “They’ve been a spectator their whole lives, so now these kids and these adults have the opportunity to play, and it’s empowering for them.”

Each athlete with a different story of obstacles keeping from taking the field. “I have adults who are 71 that are playing baseball because in their whole life they have never had that chance,” Post said. All ages and ability levels are welcome.

“It is a baseball league for both youth and adults who have a disability,” Post explained. “We play on a field that is completely accessible so it won’t matter your ability; you can maneuver the field. You can play the sport, with adaptations. We have different types of gloves, bats, balls, you name it.”

Growing to provide even more sports like soccer and kickball, the city of midland is hoping to expand the program to break down even more barriers. “It’s making us more inclusive every day,” Post said.

Signup is underway for the Fall Miracle Field league, which will play every Saturday in September.

Registration is $25 dollars and includes a T-shirt. The league also is looking for 30 to 35 volunteers for every Saturday. You can learn more by scrolling through the hotlinks section at wnem.com.

