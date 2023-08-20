Sunday turns of the dial of heat and humidity

TV5 First Alert Saturday Evening Forecast(WNEM)
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions were quite pleasant across Mid-Michigan today as winds were much calmer, temperatures several degrees warmer, and we saw plenty of sunshine.

Through our overnight hours, those more pleasant conditions will become a little more unpleasant as we switch over to Sunday. The forecast becomes hot and humid tomorrow due to our current winds from the south and southwest, bringing up warmth and humidity. Overnight lows tonight will only make it down into the lower-middle 60s -- about 20 degrees warmer than Saturday morning’s lows in the 40s. Expect temperatures by noon to push the lower 80s -- which is well warmer than anything we saw this afternoon. By late afternoon, temperatures should max out in the upper 80s with enough humidity to push our heat-index values into the middle 90s.

Thankfully, a cold front will be moving towards Mid-Michigan during this time, and by middle evening that cold front should swing through, bringing some relief that should last into Wednesday.

