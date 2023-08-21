$200K grant expands children’s healthcare at GLBHC

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers’ (GLBHC’s) is receiving federal funding to expand healthcare and support services for mid-Michigan children.

Congressman Dan Kildee made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 21.

“Every mid-Michigan child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy, successful life. That’s why I’m proud to support Great Lakes Bay Health Centers’ work to deliver high-quality care to mid-Michigan children at their most critical stage of development,” said Kildee.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the $200,000 grant to GLBHC’s early childhood development screening program. The program helps identify health issues in children up to age 5 and connects them any preventative services needed.

“Screening plays an important role in assessing a child’s development and provides early detection, so that supports for children experiencing delays for any number of reasons can be identified. GLBHC is looking forward to aligning its mission with meeting the unique needs of these children and their families,” said Lori Mulvaney, Director of Women’s Health at GLBHC.

