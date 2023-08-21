$200K grant expands children’s healthcare at GLBHC

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Bay Health Centers’ (GLBHC’s) is receiving federal funding to expand healthcare and support services for mid-Michigan children.

Congressman Dan Kildee made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 21.

“Every mid-Michigan child deserves the opportunity to live a healthy, successful life. That’s why I’m proud to support Great Lakes Bay Health Centers’ work to deliver high-quality care to mid-Michigan children at their most critical stage of development,” said Kildee.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded the $200,000 grant to GLBHC’s early childhood development screening program. The program helps identify health issues in children up to age 5 and connects them any preventative services needed.

“Screening plays an important role in assessing a child’s development and provides early detection, so that supports for children experiencing delays for any number of reasons can be identified. GLBHC is looking forward to aligning its mission with meeting the unique needs of these children and their families,” said Lori Mulvaney, Director of Women’s Health at GLBHC.

Read next:
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lululemon to open on Sept. 1 in Birch Run outlet mall
Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at...
Consumers Energy helping schools add electric buses to fleets
Consumers Energy
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
The missing person has been found safe.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
Chick-fil-A set to open in Flint Twp.
Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Hot & humid Sunday, relief quickly arrives Monday
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Monday, Aug. 21, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio
Lululemon to open on Sept. 1 in Birch Run outlet mall
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, Aug. 21
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize