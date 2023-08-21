$8.75M winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Kentwood

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - A lucky Michigan resident became a millionaire after winning a Lotto 47 jackpot on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The winning Lotto 47 ticket was for a $8.75 million prize; the winning numbers were 07-16-18-27-39-40.

The ticket was bought at Paris Spirits and Wine, located at 2871 E. Paris Avenue SE in Kentwood, about 10 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to setup an appointment to claim their prize, Michigan State Lottery said. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

This is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won in 2023, it was last won on April 1 by an Oakland County man who received a $4.38 million prize.

The $8.75 million jackpot is the ninth largest Lotto 47 jackpot ever won. The largest jackpot was won in Nov. 2020 by two players, one from Ionia County and the other from Oakland County, who shared a $32.3 million jackpot.

Read next:
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Instagram adds Amber Alert feature -- Michigan officials hopeful it will help
Three years after a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, the final trial is set to begin
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Dept. of Education: Preschool program expansion benefits families
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer poses with students and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist after signing the 2024...
Play ball! ‘Miracle Field’ in Midland offers opportunities for people of all ages, abilities
Spectators enjoy a game at the Miracle League field in Midland, Mich.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
Chick-fil-A set to open in Flint Twp.
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Hot & humid Sunday, relief quickly arrives Monday
Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car
A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the...
Driver dodges tornado on interstate
Village at Bluegrass
‘So stressful’: Apartment evacuates dozens of residents citing safety concerns

Latest News

Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
The new Biggby store will open 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
New Biggby Coffee to open Tuesday in Sanford
The pilot was not injured, according to police.
Crop duster crash under investigation
Celebrate 45 years of Jet's Pizza with 45% off a 4-corner or 8-corner pizza online.
Get deals for Jet's Pizza 45th anniversary