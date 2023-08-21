$8.75M winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) - A lucky Michigan resident became a millionaire after winning a Lotto 47 jackpot on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The winning Lotto 47 ticket was for a $8.75 million prize; the winning numbers were 07-16-18-27-39-40.

The ticket was bought at Paris Spirits and Wine, located at 2871 E. Paris Avenue SE in Kentwood, about 10 miles southeast of Grand Rapids.

The lucky player should contact the Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to setup an appointment to claim their prize, Michigan State Lottery said. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

This is the third time the Lotto 47 jackpot has been won in 2023, it was last won on April 1 by an Oakland County man who received a $4.38 million prize.

The $8.75 million jackpot is the ninth largest Lotto 47 jackpot ever won. The largest jackpot was won in Nov. 2020 by two players, one from Ionia County and the other from Oakland County, who shared a $32.3 million jackpot.

