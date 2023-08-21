Boil water advisory issued for parts of Clio

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Clio has issued a boil water advisory for parts of the city on Monday, Aug. 21.

The city said residents in the area of Butler Street from North Mill Street to Cherry Street should not drink water without boiling it.

The advisory has been issued because there was a loss of pressure in the water distribution system due to the connection of the new Butler Street water main to the existing North Mill Street water main, the city said. Any time a water system loses pressure for a significant amount of time, precautionary measures are recommended due to potential bacterial contamination.

The city said it is working to get the pressure restored and is expecting to resolve the problem in 72 hours.

Residents will be alerted when the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, contact Clio’s Superintendent of Public Service Brandon McNiel at 810-687-3380.

