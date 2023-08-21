Cold front brings relief tonight giving way to a pleasant Monday

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Heat index values have soared into the middle and upper 90s this afternoon and evening but now as we work into the after dark hours temperatures have been cooling with the loss of sunlight but also because a slow moving cold front have passed over the area, turning winds out of the north. These northerly winds will bring in much cooler and much less humid air during the overnight hours which will give way to far more comfortable Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s during the morning, eventually making a run into the middle-upper 70s during the afternoon hours. Those cooler temperatures combined with far less humidity will make it feel quite pleasant tomorrow.

We should see a bit more cloud cover tomorrow, so a mix between of and on clouds and some sunshine is expected. On top of that, dense wildfire smoke will also make a return to Mid-Michigan tonight, lasting into tomorrow night. Expect a very hazy/smoky sky tomorrow.

