Consumers Energy helping schools add electric buses to fleets

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Consumers Energy is working with two mid-Michigan school districts, and nine others from across the state, to put all-electric school buses on the road.

“Michigan is in the middle of an electric vehicle transformation, that means vehicles of all shapes and sizes, including the traditional big yellow school buses so many of us rode as kids,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “We’re excited to help our schools make this clean vehicle transition and ensure safe transportation for today’s generation and dollars for our schools.”

Consumers is working with district officials who learned last year they were awarded funding for over 50 buses across Michigan.

In mid-Michigan, Au Gres-Sims and Beecher school districts will have electric buses added to their fleets.

“At Au Gres-Sims we are excited to be bringing an electric school bus to our fleet,” said Superintendent Chris Ming. “Beyond the cost savings, the conversion to an electric bus allows us to align our actions with the environmental focus of our district and our area by reducing emissions and improving air quality for our students and the community.”

Consumers Energy’s program PowerMIFleet provides expertise and financial rebates for chargers to businesses who are considering electric vehicles (EV).

“Consumers Energy is on the road to powering one million electric vehicles, including school buses, by 2030,” Snyder said. “PowerMIFleet and our other programs help make EVs convenient and affordable, whether you’re hitting the road for work or a vacation, whether you’re starting out in the office parking lot or in your home driveway.”

To learn more about Consumers Energy’s EV programs, head to its website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.