Dept. of Education: Preschool program expansion benefits families

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The state’s historic education budget signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer has expanded the nationally recognized state-funded preschool program, allowing more early education options for families.

Michigan’s Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) for four-year-old’s has been extended from four days to five days.

“Every child deserves a solid foundation for academic success and that starts with pre-K,” said Gov. Whitmer. “In the bipartisan budget I just signed, we are creating more free pre-K slots this fall and expanded programs across the state from four to five days. Together, we will continue working towards our goal of Pre-K for All by the end of 2026, saving families $10,000 a year per child and giving every kid a fair shot at a bright future.”

The state legislature approved the Fiscal Year 2023-24 state budget for the school year which includes an additional $72 million for a total of $524 million. The new state budget also lets GSRP provides extend instructional days from 30 weeks to 36 weeks and increases the number of families that can qualify.

“We are appreciative that the legislature and governor were supportive of these recommendations that MDE made last fall, which will offer trajectory-shifting opportunities for Michigan children and Michigan pre-school enrollment,” said Dr. Michael Rice, the state superintendent.

The new program option starts this fall. The option will operate for at least the same length of day as a district’s first grade program.

Intermediate school districts (ISD) requested enrollment funding for over 8,800 children in the GSRP extended week/year option alone. ISDs are requesting funding to serve roughly 52,300 children for the 2023-24 program year.

Existing program options (part-day, GSRP/Head Start blend, and school-day) will continue to be offered. Some areas also offer transportation to families, according to the education department.

Eligibility for the program is determined by family household income but has been increased for the 2023-24 program to $90,000 for a family of four. Other factors, such as a child’s diagnosed disability, parent education and home language other than English, is also considered.

The budget also invested an additional $35 million for GSRP classroom start-up grants to meet the demand and wish of Pre-K for all.

You can enroll for fall right now by visiting www.mifreepreschool.org to find a GSRP near them, or they may contact their local intermediate school district.

