Doctors encourage vaccines for kids before school starts

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Whooping cough is on the rise in Michigan according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), and with the school year quickly approaching, doctors are warning parents to make sure their children are up to date on their shots.

It’s back-to-school season, and as teachers prepare their classrooms, doctors are urging parents to make sure vaccines are on their back-to-school checklist.

“It’s an important time to be having this conversation just because germ exposure, what kids get, and I see it all the time in my office when throughout the summertime when they’re not around 20 to 30 kids for hours a day, they don’t get as sick. And I think we get lulled a little bit into a sense of complacency where, ‘Oh, we’ve been fine. Let’s kind of see what happens,’ but then immediately when school starts, the number of infections goes up,” said Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.

Vaccines for whooping cough, measles, and tetanus are just a few of the immunizations the CDC recommends for school-age children.

“So that we decrease the spread of infection. We want our kids to go to school to learn, not to come back sicker than when they got there,” Mukkamala said.

CMU infectious disease expert Dr. Nicholas Haddad said vaccines are very beneficial.

“They prevent significant disease, sometimes fatal disease or disease that can cause a lot of problems,” Haddad said.

Routine immunizations across the board saw a drastic drop in recent years, and doctors say there are a number of theories for this.

“One is just difficulty getting in to see your doctor. Then we’ll have more sick kids, and some of them, unfortunately, won’t make it,” Mukkamala said.

Haddad said not to let misinformation mislead you.

“This is a moment no parent wants to be in. Looking back saying, ‘I wish I gave that vaccine to my child because look at what happened right now.’ So, we don’t want to have misinformation mislead us,” he said.

Both Haddad and Mukkamala said it is also important to vaccinate kids to protect those around them, and they want to remind you vaccines are meant to protect you, not hurt you.

