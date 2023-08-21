Dry start to a new week turns wet and warm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As many head back to school today, the bus stop is dry making it an easy start to the school year. Monday is the lone dry day this week as rain chances start to return. The week is not a wash out, but plan on checking radar with the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

For many, Monday is the first day of school and the forecast is looking quiet to ease into the school day. (WNEM)

Today - Partly cloudy skies are expected but smoky conditions will move into mid-Michigan. Air quality should remain in the ‘Good’ or ‘Moderate’ categories. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s as the humidity drops from yesterday. You still may notice a touch of humidity, but the start of the week will be more pleasant. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-15mph.

Wildfire smoke moves back into mid-Michigan throughout Monday. (WNEM)

Tonight - Clouds will increase as rain nears the Great Lakes region. Rain showers are possible towards the morning. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s with winds turning eastward at 5-10mph.

Rain will be knocking on the door Tuesday morning leaving a scattered shower chance in the forecast. (WNEM)

Tomorrow - The rain chances from a system northwest of mid-Michigan will throw scattered showers in for Tuesday morning. Most of the rain moves through in the mornings and early afternoon. By the evening, rain chances are minimal. Highs on Tuesday will be below average sitting in the low to mid 70s. Humidity won’t be much of a mention.

Rain chances exist for much of the week, but the rain will be scattered. Highs also climb from the 70s at the start of the week to nearing 90 degrees by Thursday. The heat doesn’t last long as highs drop quickly by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.