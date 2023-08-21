EEE virus detected in Saginaw Co. mosquitoes

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) – While conducting a routine surveillance, the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission (SCMAC) detected evidence of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE).

SCMAC said on Monday, Aug. 14, mosquito collection from Jonesfield Township tested positive for EEE, adding additional control efforts have already been implemented to reduce mosquito populations in that area.

According to SCMAC, EEE is transmitted through the bite from a mosquito that picked up the virus from a bird or other animal it has bitten.

SCMAC said that although most people infected with EEE do not develop symptoms, if symptoms do become evident, they can include the sudden onset of a flu-like illness. In severe, rare cases, people infected with EEE may develop neurological symptoms such as meningitis or encephalitis, SCMAC said, adding people diagnosed with encephalitis due to EEE have a 30 percent mortality rate.

SCMAC said EEE is aggressive in horses, with a mortality rate of 90 percent in those infected. However, there is an EEE vaccine available for horses, as well as a West Nile virus vaccine.

According to SCMAC, people should do the following to avoid and prevent mosquito-borne diseases:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Wear shoes, socks, light colored long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside.

Apply an insect repellant that contains DEET or other EPA-approved products. However, you should consult a doctor before using any insect repellents.

Make sure doors and windows have tight fitting screens without any holes or tears, and try to keep windows shut, particularly at night.

Get rid of any sources of standing water around that yard that could support mosquito breeding (buckets, old tires, wading pools, etc.)

Contact SCMAC to report any standing water in roadside ditches, flooded fields or yards, or similar locations that could produce mosquitoes.

SCMAC said it will continue to monitor mosquito-borne viruses through the end of September.

Additionally, if you see any dead blue jays or crows, report them to SCMAC online or by calling 989-755-5751. SCMAC said those birds are valuable for West Nile virus surveillance because they suffer a high mortality rate from the virus.

More information about mosquito-borne viruses can be found on the SCMAC website.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.