Growing their own cafeteria produce

CONCORD, Mich. (WILX) - “We’re excited for the innovation, to bring this to the community and offer this to our kids.” said Alan Breneman, the Food Service Director for both Hanover-Horton and Concord Community Schools.

Feeding hundreds of kids a day, the two Mid-Michigan school districts are growing their own produce. Every month, Concord and Hanover-Horton will each supply their cafeteria with 100 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables.

While fresh and local produce is typically known for its high quality and high cost, the two schools found a way to make it work.

“The homegrown, or the school grown (produce), the quality’s gonna be a lot better. The vitamin and the mineral content will all be a lot higher, (opposed to) waiting two weeks before it actually reaches here.” said Breneman.

Each district just bought four hydroponic gardening towers, allowing their students to grow 2,000 square feet of fresh produce, completely free of chemicals.

“Every 28 days, we’ll harvest about 100 pounds of lettuce, and then we’ll move into strawberries, tomato, cucumbers, and peppers.” said Breneman.

To get their students excited about growing their own food, Concord brought the farmers market to the school for their open house Monday, to show what makes locally grown produce special.

“I feel like you can taste love in homegrown stuff. So as kids come to school, having exposure and having that as an opportunity for them is really important.” Becky Hutchinson, the Superintendent for Concord Community Schools.

In their gardening or science class, high school students will take seeds from old foods, and learn to grow lunch for the entire district.

“We’re very excited to kick it off, it’ll be a learning curve for us, but we’re willing to learn, it’s what we are we’re an education facility. I do it with my kids at home, it’s just a lot of fun. It’s a hands on learning activity.” said Breneman.

Making investments today, to cut back on their emissions and costs tomorrow.

Each gardening tower costs five thousand dollars, and will eventually pay for itself by providing free produce.

Monday night, the farmers market at Concord Elementary school is free, thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Education. It goes until seven o’clock.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.