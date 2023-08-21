Handley Elementary School pushes back school year’s start date

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Handley Elementary School announced it will be pushing the start date of the 2023-2024 school year back to Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The school said they need to start later for the following reasons:

Construction supply issues with the central components of the electrical system

Inspection timeliness

Weather delays in regard to teacher supply delivery and furniture assembly

Classroom readiness

The school said safety is its top priority, and therefore it wants to allow time for its construction crew to complete essential projects and give teachers time to ensure their classrooms are ready for instruction. For these reasons, the school said it was necessary to adjust the year’s start date for students.

Handley Elementary said this will likely have an impact on the year’s schedule, but it will follow up with families on what that impact will be.

The school apologized for the inconvenience the push may cause for families’ planning, adding any questions or concerns could be directed to the Principle Julie Miller at 989-399-4251 or jmmiller@spsd.net.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.