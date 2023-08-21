Handley Elementary School pushes back school year’s start date

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Handley Elementary School announced it will be pushing the start date of the 2023-2024 school year back to Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The school said they need to start later for the following reasons:

  • Construction supply issues with the central components of the electrical system
  • Inspection timeliness
  • Weather delays in regard to teacher supply delivery and furniture assembly
  • Classroom readiness

The school said safety is its top priority, and therefore it wants to allow time for its construction crew to complete essential projects and give teachers time to ensure their classrooms are ready for instruction. For these reasons, the school said it was necessary to adjust the year’s start date for students.

Handley Elementary said this will likely have an impact on the year’s schedule, but it will follow up with families on what that impact will be.

The school apologized for the inconvenience the push may cause for families’ planning, adding any questions or concerns could be directed to the Principle Julie Miller at 989-399-4251 or jmmiller@spsd.net.

Read next:
MSP: Pilot not injured in crop duster plane crash
A crop duster plane crashed in Huron Co. on Saturday.
Lululemon to open on Sept. 1 in Birch Run outlet mall
Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
EEE virus detected in Saginaw Co. mosquitoes
mosquito generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
Chick-fil-A set to open in Flint Twp.
A crop duster plane crashed in Huron Co. on Saturday.
MSP: Pilot not injured in crop duster plane crash
Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car

Latest News

An Axios political reporter discusses how swing voters view the Trump indictments.
Swing voters look toward 2024
EEE virus detected in Saginaw Co. mosquitoes
The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Aviation Camporee is this weekend.
Mixing aviation with camping
$200K grant expands children’s healthcare at GLBHC