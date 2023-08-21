‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won a $2 million Mega Millions prize on Friday, Aug. 4.

Rachel Frye, a 36-year-old woman from Freeland, matched the five white balls in the Aug. 4 drawing and won $1 million and the Megaplier multiplied her winnings to $2 million.

She bought her winning ticket online; the winning numbers were 11-30-45-52-56.

“I play Mega Millions online pretty often,” Frye said. “When I woke up the morning after the drawing, I checked my Lottery account on my phone. When I saw that I had a pending balance of $2 million, all I could think was, ‘that’s not right.’”

Frye said she then closed the app and checked her email.

“When I saw the email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize and to check my account, I knew it must be real,” she said. “I rolled over and started shaking my husband to wake him up and stuck my phone in his face screaming, ‘look at this, look at this!’”

Frye plans to pay off student loans, set up college funds for her children, and then save the rest of her winnings.

“Winning this prize is incredible and gives my family some financial comfort,” Frye said.

She won her big prize during the recent record-setting Mega Millions jackpot run, which ended as the highest Mega Millions jackpot and second largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.

Read next:
$8.75M winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Kentwood
Lotto 47 logo
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Three years after a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, the final trial is set to begin
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Dept. of Education: Preschool program expansion benefits families
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer poses with students and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist after signing the 2024...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Meal with Coca-Cola®
Chick-fil-A set to open in Flint Twp.
TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast
Hot & humid Sunday, relief quickly arrives Monday
Suburban Detroit police fatally shoot motorist awakened from sleep inside car
A driver in Rhode Island narrowly avoided disaster when he crossed paths with a tornado on the...
Driver dodges tornado on interstate
Village at Bluegrass
‘So stressful’: Apartment evacuates dozens of residents citing safety concerns

Latest News

Lotto 47 logo
$8.75M winning Lotto 47 ticket sold in Kentwood
The new Biggby store will open 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
New Biggby Coffee to open Tuesday in Sanford
The pilot was not injured, according to police.
Crop duster crash under investigation
Celebrate 45 years of Jet's Pizza with 45% off a 4-corner or 8-corner pizza online.
Get deals for Jet's Pizza 45th anniversary