‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw County woman won a $2 million Mega Millions prize on Friday, Aug. 4.

Rachel Frye, a 36-year-old woman from Freeland, matched the five white balls in the Aug. 4 drawing and won $1 million and the Megaplier multiplied her winnings to $2 million.

She bought her winning ticket online; the winning numbers were 11-30-45-52-56.

“I play Mega Millions online pretty often,” Frye said. “When I woke up the morning after the drawing, I checked my Lottery account on my phone. When I saw that I had a pending balance of $2 million, all I could think was, ‘that’s not right.’”

Frye said she then closed the app and checked her email.

“When I saw the email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize and to check my account, I knew it must be real,” she said. “I rolled over and started shaking my husband to wake him up and stuck my phone in his face screaming, ‘look at this, look at this!’”

Frye plans to pay off student loans, set up college funds for her children, and then save the rest of her winnings.

“Winning this prize is incredible and gives my family some financial comfort,” Frye said.

She won her big prize during the recent record-setting Mega Millions jackpot run, which ended as the highest Mega Millions jackpot and second largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.

