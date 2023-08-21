Ithaca looking to create a “buzz” in 2023

With the 2023 High School Football season fast approaching, the Yellowjackets are looking to go far led by their returning Seniors
By Austin Szumowicz
Updated: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT
ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - The Yellowjackets had another great run last season. finishing 10-2 and making the playoffs for the 14th consecutive year... but their season would end in Regionals.

This season is looking bright for Ithaca with 5 seniors and 5 starters on offense and defense coming back.

Head coach Jordan Hessbrook knows a thing or two about winning a state title, since he was part of Ithaca’s dominate run in the early 2010′s. This season, he know this team can take the next step to returning to Ford Field, but it relies on how the seniors lead this team.

“We talk to our seniors all the time about we’re going to go were you guys take us and to have guys that have been there in the past,” said coach Hessbrook. “We were fortunate to experience some success last year. It didn’t end the way that we wanted too, but our guys got some experience on a larger stage and we’re looking to build on that this season for sure.”

