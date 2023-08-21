Monday, Aug. 21, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday to you, Mid-Michigan! Hope the weekend was great to you. Now, we start a brand new week which includes the return of several school districts. Have a great day at work and school, but before you begin today, here are five things you need to know.

1. As more than a dozen school districts head back to the classroom today, the state’s “Great Start Readiness Program” (GSRP) has been expanded to help thousands of children and families. It’s state-funded pre-school for four-year-old’s and through the state’s latest education budget, GSRP has been expanded from four-days coverage to five-days. Visit Michigan’s Department of Education website for more.

2. Nearly three years after investigators stopped a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the last defendants will face trial. The last three men have been described as “anti-government extremists” by prosecutors. Jury selection for the trial begins today.

3. The Ally Challenge by McLaren will open today with an adaptive golf clinic featuring nearly two dozen competitors and nationally renowned adaptive golf coaches. If you are bringing personal items, you are only allowed to bring in a clear bag. Tournament play officially kicks off Friday, Aug. 25.

4. Bangor Twp. has rolled out 5,200 new recycling carts. The 96 gallon carts have wheels to be moved easily, attached lids to keep everything secure and dry, and has the ability to recycle more. You no longer need to sort through the recyclables.

5. Happy 45 years, Jet’s Pizza! The Detroit-based pizza chain is celebrating its 45th anniversary with deals all week long. From Monday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 27, get 45% off any 4-corner or 8-corner pizza online.

At least this gives you dinner plans for at least one night this week! Have a wonderful work and school week and catch TV5 Wake-Up weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at Nine.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.