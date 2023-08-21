MSP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Flint shooting

By Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Aug. 20 about 3:30 a.m., police were called to reports of a shooting at the 2000 block of Mt. Elliot Avenue, Michigan State Police (MSP) said.

MSP said when police arrived, it was determined the shooting occurred at a secondary location.

According to MSP, a preliminary investigation indicates a 29-year-old man and two 28-year-old men were shot while riding in a vehicle near Industrial Avenue and Pasadena Avenue. MSP said the 29-year-old suffered deadly injuries, and the other two victims suffered critical and non-critical injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported and there are no suspects in custody, MSP said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Flint Major Case Unit D/Trp. Chris Kane at 810-240-2995 or report an anonymous tip at 1-800-422-JAIL or at CrimeStoppersofFlint.com.

