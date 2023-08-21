MSP: Pilot not injured in crop duster plane crash

HURON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Several agencies are investigating after a crop duster plane crashed on Saturday, Aug. 19 around noon in the Thumb.

The plane crashed near Murdoch and Caseville Roads just north of Pigeon. Wisner Township Fire helped with police on the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will help Michigan State Police with the investigation.

