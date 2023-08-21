Mt. Pleasant getting ready for match-up against Saginaw Heritage

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) – The high school football season begins this week and the Mt. Pleasant Oilers have been getting ready.

Mt. Pleasant won their second straight Saginaw Valley League North title last season, finishing with an overall record of 9-2.

The Oilers made it to the district finals before being stopped by Dewitt. A big goal for Mt. Pleasant in 2023 is to win their first district title since 2015.

The Oilers will start their regular season on the road against Saginaw Heritage on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Mt. Pleasant Head Coach Jason McIntyre said he understands the road to three straight SVL titles won’t be easy and he wants his team to take things one game at a time.

“We just got to get a basic stuff down,” said AJ Dennis, a Mt. Pleasant senior and lineman for the team. “I mean, Heritage is a very good team, they’ve got some really good players. We got to send it all out, leave it all out because it’s a good team. You got to grind out four good quarters.”

Logan Borodychuk, a fellow senior and a quarterback for the team, said the team’s goal is the same.

“I mean, the goal’s the same every year. We’ve got a couple circled games on our schedule and the Valley’s a tough division, so those are the ones we go at and go at the Valley and get us another title,” he said.

McIntyre said the team is focusing its efforts on Heritage.

“We’ve got a long road ahead of us,” he said. “The high school football season’s a long journey. There’s a lot of ups and downs and a lot of things you have to fight through, so we’re dead focused on Heritage right now. That’s going to take plenty for us to get ready for.”

