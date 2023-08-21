Police give tips on back-to-school safety

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - As kids are heading back to school, social media feeds will soon be flooded with those quintessential first-day pictures, but police warn you could be accidentally putting yourself at risk.

If you’re a parent, you may have that urge to take those adorable first-day-of-school pictures of your kids proudly holding their sign, but police are warning you to be careful with how much you share.

“Don’t take a picture with your house number in the background. Do not list your child’s full name, just list first name. Do not list the child’s school name, their teacher’s name, or the kid’s age,” said Katerina Sequin, the community relations officer for the Midland Police Department.

Sequin said some details make it easier for scammers and predators to use the information to commit identity theft or kidnapping.

“This gives predators, unfortunately, an advance over your child. They already know their first and last name. They know where to go find them at school,” she explained.

She also stressed the importance of making sure your children are aware of how to be safe outside the classroom.

“It’s important for your child to understand to never approach a stopped vehicle. That means if somebody is asking for directions or they’re simply trying to talk to your child, make sure your child understands to keep their distance from that vehicle. If this person makes them feel uncomfortable, they need to know to get a trusted adult for help,” Sequin said.

Additionally, children should never walk alone.

“We suggest using the buddy system. It’s something your child shouldn’t do alone unless you feel safe enough and they’re old enough to do so. That’s why we highly suggest for children to walk in groups; it’s much safer,” Sequin said.

If your child is being picked up by someone other than you, be sure to use a pickup password.

“That’s if they have to go home sick or if they have like a bulky project that they have to take home with them. It’s a code word to make sure they’re going home with the right person if it’s not going to be you,” Sequin said.

Sequin suggested parents remind their kids to keep their eyes and ears open and their hands free, which means they should put their cell phones away until they make it home.

Police are also urging parents to discuss school bus safety with their children, including staying back from the curb, waiting for the bus to come to a complete stop, and making sure to stay seated during the ride.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.