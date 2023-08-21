Quiet tonight, a few showers possible Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a quiet start to the workweek, but like we’ve seen many times this year, wildfire smoke has moved overhead at times today.

It also passed through occasionally this weekend, thankfully staying aloft most of the time, though a few residents did let us know they could smell it on Sunday. It’s been an unwelcome guest too many times this summer! But at least we stayed dry today, continuing our much needed break after a few soggy days last week.

This Evening & Overnight

We will be dry through this evening, so despite the haze and occasional clouds, we should have a pleasant night overall. Temperatures early this evening will be in the 60s and 70s, falling slowly through the evening, eventually landing in the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Low temperatures for Monday night. (WNEM)

Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northeast this evening, before becoming even lighter or calm out of the east overnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight.

Tuesday

A few showers will be trying to move into the area from the northwest Tuesday AM. (WNEM)

We will be keeping an eye on some showers that develop late tonight to our northwest, and their progress toward us on Tuesday morning. With a dry and more stable air mass in place over our area, we expect many of these showers to fizzle out before reaching us. And even if some survive, we don’t expect them to be a big problem.

Highs will mostly be in the 70s on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Once those showers end, we should get a long break the rest of the daylight hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy at first, but some breaks of sun are possible in the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 70s for most, with a few upper 70s in our inland-most locations.

After being dry most of the day, we’ll be watching the progress of another complex of storms that develops to our northwest, that will ride the edge of the ridge of high pressure causing so much heat to our west. That complex will take aim on the Lower Peninsula Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Rain is expected to return to the area late Tuesday night. (WNEM)

These patterns where late night showers and storms develop are very tricky, and the exact path of these complexes is tough to pin down ahead of time. But it appears we’ll at least be in for a glancing blow if it doesn’t move over most of the area.

The radar showing what a complex of storms that could move in late Tuesday night/early Wednesday might look like. (WNEM)

This complex will have better potential to produce heavy rain and hail as it moves through, so we will need to monitor our severe weather chances. The late-night arrival is typically not ideal for severe weather, but that’s now always the case. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.