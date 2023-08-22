Abandoned Flint school buildings targeted by vandals

By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant school on Monday, shedding light on the problems these empty, sometimes abandoned, buildings are bringing to the community.

“Do we want to handle blight tomorrow? Yes, but we can’t do it alone. It’s going to take a lot of funds to be able to do that,” said Kevelin Jones, the superintendent for Flint Community Schools.

In the span of 6 to 7 months, the Flint Fire Department has responded twice to a fire at the former Williams Elementary School on Minnesota Avenue, which is one of several abandoned schools throughout the community frequently targeted by vandals.

“We do have a team that that checks those buildings on a weekly basis. The unfortunate thing is we have a lot of vandalism in our community,” Jones said. “We send police over. We send our team over. We board it up. We’ll have it boarded up in two days and two days later, it’s…Someone has broken into the building.”

He said the district’s main priority is to keep students safe.

“School board members are making decisions currently on what buildings that they want to sell, what buildings we want to keep, or if there’s going to be any leasing or anything of that nature,” Jones said.

However, Jones pointed out that even occupied buildings are becoming targets.

“Right before school started, we had three break-ins in two days, and so, this is an ongoing issue that we need to face and face it together,” he said.

The school board plans to demolish the old Washington Elementary School on Vernon Avenue by October.

Jones said you can also help by calling the police or the Flint Community School District if you see something happening at any of the buildings.

