The Ally Challenge holds second Adaptive Golf Clinic

The Ally Challenge held its second Adaptive Golf Clinic on Monday, Aug. 21.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The adaptive golf coaches hit the driving range with 20 golfers. The coaches help players find the right gear, designed to make golf more inclusive for everyone who wants to play.

The clinic raises awareness about adaptive golfing so people of all abilities can get active and enjoy the game.

“This kicks off tournament week. This is the first activity of the week, so I think it definitely generates enthusiasm for the game of golf. It’s a very inclusive game. People of all ages, abilities, motivations can participate so I think this is a great way to start it off,” said Laurie Prochazka, the vice president of marketing for McLaren.

Tracy Rayman, the executive director of the National Amputee Golf Association, said golf is a very adaptable sport.

“Golf is one sport where, no matter what you’ve got going on, we can make some adaptions and get you out swinging and off the couch playing golf,” Rayman said.

