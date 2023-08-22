Bay City Bridge Partners looks to city officials for assistance

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) is looking to Bay City Commissioners for help in getting valuable information to residents and drivers who use the city’s new tolling system.

”We are a partner of yours, you are a partner of us. There’s no ‘we’ without us, right,” Terry Velligan, Bay City Bridge Partners, said at a City Hall meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

The agency overseeing the city’s two toll bridges, Liberty and Independence Bridges, acknowledged a disconnect between them and city residents. In order to do a better job at getting information out to the public, BCBP asked for assistance from city leaders.

The agency reiterated city residents will get five years of free tolling.

”One of the things that is really special for Bay City is that there is nowhere else in this country that discounted tolling like this exists,” Velligan said.

Bridge officials also touched on the Independence Bridge reconstruction project.

Work in the southbound lanes on the west half should wrap up in September, according to BCBP. Work on the bridge’s mechanics will happen over the winter, and work on the eastern half of the bridge begins next year. All lanes should be open by the end of 2024.

For more information, visit BCBP’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.