Durand’s Simplicity Building to be torn down

DURAND., Mich. (WNEM) - A storied building in Shiawassee County will be torn down.

The city of Durand said the decaying Simplicity Building on South Oak Street is a safety hazard and is lowering housing values.

It is the last original structure of the oldest company still operating in Durand but was bought out by Terex. The building has been vacant for almost 10 years.

Members of the Durand City Council, Shiawassee County Land Bank, and Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to provide an update.

Cameron Horvath, the city manager said they are excited for what the future could hold.

“It’s not generating any tax for the city right now,” he said. “To get it redeveloped obviously will help get it back on the tax roll. It’s more income for the city and we’d love to see another company come in here and be a part of the community.”

Horvath said they are working with a potential buyer for the property.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.