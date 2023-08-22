Final 3 men accused in Whitmer kidnapping plot to stand trial

The final three men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will go on trial Wednesday, Aug. 23.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The final three men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will go on trial Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Eric Molitor and brothers William and Michael Null are among 14 men described by prosecutors as anti-government extremists, angered by Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies.

The three have pleaded not guilty to providing material support for terrorist acts, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and illegally possessing firearms.

