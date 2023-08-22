The Garden Building coming to downtown Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A building in Grand Blanc will be getting a facelift with a new approach which is expected to make the downtown livelier and more walkable.

The Grand Blanc community is one step closer to having a unique dining experience in the heart of the city.

“It’s been a long process. Definitely something in our community that everyone has asked for,” said Wendy Jean-Buhrer, the city manager of Grand Blanc.

Food, drinks, lights, and entertainment are just a few of the elements the Garden Building will have, sitting right downtown adjacent to Physicians Park.

Jean-Buhrer said that the whole space will be transformed.

“In the top level, it will have office rooms as well as apartment buildings. The back part of the building will also have a Biergarten, so that’s sort of like your European experience, and it’ll be close to Physicians Park as well. Physicians Park received a Michigan Spark Grant, so, we’ll be getting a new playground there,” Jean-Buhrer said.

A big portion of the Garden Building was funded through a $4.95 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

Erik Perkins, the lead investor and manager of the Garden Building, has worked with the city since 2019 to make this a reality.

“His building will bring 75 jobs into our downtown. So, that’s very exciting to be able to bring those kinds of jobs and hopefully neighborhood jobs as well in that area. It’s a low- to moderate-income area, so we’re hoping to pull from that area individuals who can work and walk to work and make that, make our community even more walkable,” Jean-Buhrer said.

She said they already have Irene’s Restaurant and a number of businesses set to lease space in the building.

The groundbreaking is set for Sept. 20, and the building is set to open next August.

