Grand Blanc Twp. Police to launch Operation Safe Arrival

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - City and township law enforcement in Grand Blanc and Grand Blanc Community Schools announced their partnership with Operation Safe Arrival, which will begin Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Operation Safe Arrival looks to educate the public to ensure the safety of school children, according to Grand Blanc Township Police.

Grand Blanc Community Schools, Woodland Park Academy and Grand Blanc Academy begin classes on Monday, Aug. 28. The cooperative effort between the school district and law enforcement is in its 17th year.

Law enforcement will put a focus on cars that fail to stop for school buses and drivers speeding in school zones.

In school zones, Grand Blanc Township and City of Grand Blanc police will put a marked patrol car with emergency lights activated to serve as a reminder for drivers to take it slow.

Fines have been enhanced for speeding in school zones.

1-10 mph over the limit is $125 and two points,

11-15 mph over the limit is $140 and three points,

16-25 mph over the limit is $190 and four points,

26-35 over the limit is $260 and four points,

36 or more over the limit is $340 and four points

As it pertains to school buses stopped to load and unload students, officers will patrol problem bus stops looking for violators.

Violations largely happen on these roads, according to Grand Blanc Twp. Police.

Hill Rd

Fenton Rd.

Maple Rd.

Saginaw Rd.

A vehicle approaching a stopped bus must stop unless the road is divided into two roads by leaving a physical barrier. Bring your car to a full stop not less than 20 feet from the school bus and don’t proceed further unless all emergency lights and signs have been turned off.

The fine for violating this law is $220 and three points to a driving record. You can also be assigned community service at a school by a judge or magistrate.

If you have further questions, contact the Grand Blanc schools transportation office at 810-591-8965.

