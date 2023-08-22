Humidity returns on Wednesday, tricky storm forecast

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers have passed through occasionally on our Tuesday, but thankfully haven’t caused too many issues as they’ve moved on by.

As we move into the evening hours, the sun is starting to break out for many and it should be a nice evening! But we will be watching for more storm chances as we head into Wednesday morning, along with potentially another round of high heat and humidity for parts of the area.

For a look at your extended forecast, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun this evening, with generally dry weather expected. Temperatures will be quite pleasant in the 60s and 70s and a light easterly breeze. With clouds expected to return most of the night, overnight lows will likely remain in the 60s for most areas.

Lows will drop to the 50s and 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Similar to late last night and Tuesday morning, showers and storms will likely re-develop late tonight to our north and drop southward late in the overnight and into Wednesday morning. The commute and bus stops may be a little wet Wednesday morning.

Wednesday

Rain seems most likely at this point Wednesday morning, as a decaying line of storms drops south through the area. (WNEM)

We expect the round of rain early Wednesday to be heavier and more intense than the rain of Tuesday morning. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms in the northwestern half of the TV5 viewing area, for the possibility of hail. However, at this time we expect most of the area should stay below severe weather thresholds. Heavy rain seems to be the most likely threat.

A few strong storms would be possible late tonight if the complex of storms can keep its strength. (WNEM)

After storms from the morning diminish, we will watch how the rest of the day unfolds carefully with storms.

Highs Wednesday will be near 90 for our hottest areas, and in the 70s in our coolest regions. (WNEM)

Before that happens, high temperatures will warm up into the 80s to near 90 in our warmest zones, with 70s in the northeastern half. Humidity levels will also be on the rise, sending heat index values well into the 90s, possibly near the 100s in our hottest locations. Please hydrate tomorrow. Winds will vary out of a southerly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Not only will we see an increase in heat at ground level, but we will also see an increase in heat aloft. Warm air rises until it runs into warm air that’s warmer than itself. Once that occurs, that air starts sinking back toward the surface because it’s now cooler and more dense than the air above it. Assuming that air warms up enough high above our heads Wednesday, that develops an “atmospheric cap” which tends to suppress upward motion and thunderstorm development.

In this model scenario, warm air aloft and clouds prevent shower and storm development Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

So if it suppresses thunderstorm development, why do we care? Well underneath the cap, it’s like a pot of boiling water with a lid on it. You take the lid off the boiling water that’s building up all that energy, steam goes everywhere in a rapid upward motion.

Our atmosphere is the same way. If storms can manage to take the lid/cap off tomorrow afternoon and evening, development could be very explosive and intensification of storms could occur rapidly. In the event that happens, all forms of severe weather will be possible (wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes).

The severe risk for Wednesday afternoon and evening is Marginal (low risk) for now. (WNEM)

Currently, a Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place, since this threat is highly conditional on a lot of factors. If it becomes clear we’ll break through this “cap”, expect that risk level to increase.

It’s important to know this could be a huge boom or bust scenario, with very little development, or a very busy night. Unfortunately, these situations require a closer look at finer details of the forecast, which may not be quite as clear until tomorrow. We’ll keep you informed, stay tuned!

