Michigan sees record-breaking marijuana sales in July

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A record-setting month in July for marijuana sales in Michigan has the state now set to pass the $3 billion mark, which many analysts thought would take a few more years.

“I expect them to keep going up. We keep opening more stores, we keep getting more opportunities,” said Kendra Reszke, the manager of Puff Cannabis Company.

Just in the month of July, Michigan reached $276 million in marijuana sales, which will put the state on pace to reach over $3 billion in annual marijuana sales across the state.

“We’re able to support a lot of things locally because of that. We do a lot of golf outings and donations and stuff for veterans and all different types of stuff. So, we’re able to give back a lot,” Reszke said.

Puff Cannabis Company in Bay City has been around since the start of legal marijuana sales in Michigan in 2019.

Reszke said the marijuana plant makes up most of their sales as they’re most popular, but she also sees a good amount of sales from other marijuana products, such as edibles and oils.

“We do sell a lot of cartridges, a lot of edibles, flower. I would say our flower is probably our biggest seller. We sell a lot of ounces here,” she said.

According to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, recreational sales for ounces back in July of 2020 were averaging just over $400. Now ounces of marijuana can routinely be found for less than $100 at most shops.

“We deal a lot with vendors and brands around us. We do a lot of collabs and we work together with them. Helps us get a little bit of a lower price, which in return we’re able to pass along to the consumers,” Reszke said.

Moving closer to the end of the year, dispensaries are optimistic about what their sales can generate for the industry.

“We’ve seen a crazy increase in business. We’ve opened a lot of locations. We’re all over Michigan, so we’ve, yeah, we’ve grown a lot over the last four years,” Reszke said.

