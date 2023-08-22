MSU is No. 1 higher education choice for in-state students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University (MSU) is the No. 1 higher education choice for in-state students for another consecutive year.

MSU is projected to welcome more than 11,000 students to the university for the fall 2023 class, 8,000 of which are Michigan students.

“We are eager to welcome this new class of Spartans to Michigan State and to prepare them to identify and pursue their life’s missions,” said Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “There are so many exciting paths before them and so much they can do to make a difference.”

MSU has also seen a continued increase of students of color. In the fall 2023 class, Black students represent the largest increase among diverse students with an 11 percent increase from the last year, the university said, adding Hispanic students account for the second-largest increase at seven percent from last year.

“The class of 2027 is full of excitement, inspiration and important lived experiences, and we are thrilled to welcome them to campus,” said John Ambrose, the executive director of admissions and recruitment. “Whether they are from Australia, Arizona, or Alcona, Michigan, we believe in their collective ability to change the world and to positively impact our campus.”

The following are the most popular colleges among new students:

The Broad College of Business with 1,950 students

The College of Engineering with 1,700 students

The College of Social Science with 1,205 students

The College of Natural Science with 1,165 students

Together, the four colleges account for more than 60 percent of the entering first-year class, the university said.

