Nexteer partners with clean energy company to create first-ever solar field

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local company is aiming to lead by example, driving toward sustainability and clean energy.

“It’s really going to be great for Nexteer because it gives us a clean renewable source of energy and it helps support our sustainability vision,” said Robin Milavec, the president of Nexteer.

Nexteer Automotive and Northstar Clean Energy are partnering up, using 25 acres at the Nexteer Saginaw site to create their first-ever solar field, all in the name of sustainability.

“It’s going to generate over the long-term some cost-savings for our site to make sure we’re efficient and we can continue our sustainable operations here,” Milavec said.

The two companies believe those operations cannot be done without the help of allies.

“Sustainability is a team sport, and what we’re doing with Nexteer today is a great example of how having the right partnerships creates those abilities to meet those objectives for both sustainability and business,” said Brian Hartmann, the president of Northstar Clean Energy.

Nexteer Automotive has been at their Saginaw location for over 100 years, and the partnership with Northstar Clean Energy is one the companies believe can be a blueprint to show other companies how it’s done.

“Really leveraging this as a great opportunity for us to manage our operational costs and have a clean source of energy,” Hartmann said.

Besides their work with solar and wind energy, Northstar Clean Energy is also working to remove carbon from our atmosphere.

