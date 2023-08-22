Northwood University recognized as Veteran-Friendly School

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has recognized Northwood University as a Veteran-Friendly School for the 2023-24 school year.

“Northwood University is proud to serve our veterans — and their families,” stated Northwood President Kent MacDonald. “We owe these fine Americans so much for all they have done to ensure freedom for liberty and business for all.”

Northwood is one of the 62 universities, colleges, or trade schools that has been designated as Veteran-Friendly Schools (VFS) for the 2023-24 school year, the university said.

The VFS program, which was created in 2015-16, recognizes academic institutions that are committed to supporting the needs of veterans and military connected students, the university said, adding the institutions are awarded Gold, Silver, and Bronze-level status based on their services and programs for veterans.

Northwood earned the Gold-level status.

“We are incredibly grateful to have 62 Veteran-Friendly Schools in Michigan that are committed to supporting their student-veteran population,” stated Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Adam Hollier. “Making the transition from boots and a helmet to a cap and gown can be a daunting process, but having guidance and resources from their academic institution is a game changer. Their talent and experiences matter, and the best way to thank a student veteran for their service is to support them in their journey and offer them a job after they graduate. I want to wish our student veterans the best as they start this next academic year and continue their educational journey.”

Some of the other Gold-level status universities are the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, and Saginaw Valley State University.

To view the list of all 62 academic institutions recognized by the VFS program, visit the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency’s website.

