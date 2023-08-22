Rain chances paint the rest of this week’s forecast

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few dry days have allowed people to catch their breath, but rain has come back to the forecast. A system to our northwest will be moving in causing scattered showers. None of the upcoming days are a wash out. Plus, we are tracking summer heat for later this week.

Rain chances remain for the week but are on the low end. (WNEM)

Today – The system to our northwest will bring in showers late this morning and into the early afternoon. Expect quite a bit of cloud cover as a ribbon of clouds will sit over mid-Michigan, but a few rays of sunshine could sneak through. Highs will be cooler with the clouds and rain and sit in the low to mid 70s. The afternoon will be mainly dry, but rain chances do build back up this evening. Keep an eye to radar with the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Rain showers are possible mid to late morning. (WNEM)

Tonight- Rain showers will be scattered and spotty overnight, but another round of rain moves in Wednesday morning. The wave of rain will bring heavy downpours and lightning in the thunderstorms. Expect the rain to start before daybreak and last through the morning. Overnight lows drop to the low 60s with east northeast winds around 5-10mph.

Tomorrow- Another chance for rain moves through mid to late morning. There is the potential for a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected. Once the morning rain pushes through, there will be a break in the action before a few scattered showers will hold for the second half of the day. The rain chances will be higher towards the thumb and over Lake Huron. Highs are seasonal in the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected before sunrise Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Big heat comes later this week as rain chances hold on in the forecast. Thursday is shooting for 90 degrees, and there will be plenty of humidity to go with it. Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast is holding dry with sunglasses weather. Temperatures then will be in the low 70s.

Thursday sees a surge in high temperatures as the jet stream has a bump up. (WNEM)

