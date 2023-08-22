Saginaw Co. Animal Care and Control to close during move to new facility

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Five years after Saginaw County voters approved a 2018 millage to fund a new animal care and control center, the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center is officially making the move to their new facility.

The shelter announced the update in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 22, adding it would be the last day the animal center will be open to the public at their current, long-time building at 1312 Gratiot Rd. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 23, public adoptions and pet intake will be closed until Sunday, Aug. 27, the center said.

The new facility at 5615 Bay Rd. in Kochville Township will be open for business beginning Monday, Aug. 28.

“We are excited to celebrate this momentous event with our community! A Grand Opening Celebration is being planned and will take place in September,” Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center wrote on social media.

It’s expected to be an open house with tours of the new facility. A date for the event will be announced soon.

