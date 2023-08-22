Saginaw Co. Animal Care and Control to close during move to new facility

New SCACC facility
New SCACC facility(Saginaw County Animal Care & Control)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Five years after Saginaw County voters approved a 2018 millage to fund a new animal care and control center, the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center is officially making the move to their new facility.

The shelter announced the update in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 22, adding it would be the last day the animal center will be open to the public at their current, long-time building at 1312 Gratiot Rd. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 23, public adoptions and pet intake will be closed until Sunday, Aug. 27, the center said.

The new facility at 5615 Bay Rd. in Kochville Township will be open for business beginning Monday, Aug. 28.

“We are excited to celebrate this momentous event with our community! A Grand Opening Celebration is being planned and will take place in September,” Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center wrote on social media.

It’s expected to be an open house with tours of the new facility. A date for the event will be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Michigan was canceled Monday.
Amber Alert canceled for missing infants
Money (generic)
‘Incredible’: Saginaw Co. woman wins $2M Mega Millions prize
A crop duster plane crashed in Huron Co. on Saturday.
MSP: Pilot not injured in crop duster plane crash
State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to serve 3-game suspension to open season for NCAA recruiting violations

Latest News

Happy Tuesday and happy first day of school for today’s round of students who are headed back.
Tuesday, Aug. 22: 5 things you need to know
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, August 22
It brings attention to school safety, especially in school zones.
Grand Blanc Twp. Police to launch Operation Safe Arrival
Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP) is looking to Bay City Commissioners for help in getting...
Bay City Bridge Partners look to city officials to help with info